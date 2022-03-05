Reggie Jackson Giving Clippers Fans Peanut Butter & Jelly Bites Every Home Game

Reggie Jackson has become a fan favorite among Clipper fans. So much so, that in a game against the Lakers with LeBron James on the court, fans were chanting "REGGIE"!

As a result, Reggie Jackson wanted to reward his fans with something special. His favorite pregame snack on game day is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, so Reggie wanted to share that with his fans.

"Before every game, I eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich," Jackson said. "Then, after TLue's team meeting, I run onto the court, and am greeted by thousands of you."

Starting Wednesday, Reggie Jackson will be giving away peanut butter & jelly bites to Clipper fans at every home game. Any fan who chants "REGGIE" while he's at the free-throw line will have a chance to receive the bag from the Clippers' Hoop Troop.

"When I am at the free-throw line, and you chant my name, it means the world to me."

Jackson has been outspoken for the past two seasons about how much Clipper fans have meant to him during his tenure with the team. At one point, he was questioning his own future in the league, but the Clippers organization, and the fans, rejuvenated his confidence.

"Clipper Nation holds a special place in my heart," Jackson said. "You provide unwavering support and unrelenting energy. You inspire us to give our all. Every night. As a token of my appreciation, please enjoy a little treat, inspired by my favorite pregame snack."

