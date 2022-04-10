Reggie Jackson Opens Up About Kawhi Leonard

While Kawhi Leonard has been out all year, and will not return during the regular season, LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson says the team still loves having him around. Jackson said the superstar forward has been working "vigorously" during his rehab, and while it may not indicate that a return is imminent, the example sets a tone for the rest of the team.

Reggie added that Kawhi works harder than anybody else he has seen, calling his worth ethic special. "Dude's a machine... That's how he works. It's maniacal, so it's been fun to just see him," Jackson said when asked about having Kawhi around the team more as of late. Unlike earlier in his rehab, Kawhi has been traveling with the team, and was even seen going through an extensive workout in Golden State a couple weeks ago.

When asked about playing alongside a player of Kawhi's caliber, and if there was a moment when that really set in, Reggie said, "Yeah, the whole, the hoodie - the picture from the hoodie. I was in awe, like that play. I can't remember if we won the game or not, I just remember being like, 'Oh snap. Like, alright, dude's different.' Like I had a little different relax." Reggie was referencing Kawhi's "Clip Gang or Don't Bang" hoodie that has a picture of Kawhi, PG, and Marcus Morris on the back following Kawhi's monster dunk over Maxi Kleber in the playoffs.

Reggie added that "It had nothing to do with the game, it was seeing him work out before Game 6, that's when I seen it, I was like yo. But other than everything that happened, things happen the way they are, I'm not saying we'd be champs if he never got hurt, but just the way I seen him approach the game, I was already in my mind envisioning a title. Like, he's like that's the type of confidence he can instill."

Similar to what he alluded to when speaking on Kawhi's work ethic, Reggie says Leonard's greatness transcends his basketball ability. "He's in a different mindset, so when we started playing the way we were and taking off, I never felt like we'd lose," Reggie said. "I know we lost games in the series, but he's just like a trump card in the back pocket, like that's how good he is, that's how well he can be locked in, attention to detail, like, that's what a lot of people don't understand, it's not just talent. It's all of it combined."

Whether Kawhi Leonard returns this season or not, the superstar forward sets an example for his teammates that leaves an impact beyond his play on the court.

