As his tenure with the Detroit Pistons was coming to an end, veteran point guard Reggie Jackson was uncertain about his future in the NBA. After contemplating retirement, Reggie was signed by the LA Clippers where he has completely revived his career. During an appearance at Paul George's youth summer camp, Reggie used his story to give a speech to the campers in attendance.

"It really started making me question myself," Reggie said about the uncertainty in Detroit. "Don't let anybody ever do this to you in life, take the fun out of the things that you love to do. I really was gonna retire. My lifeline, my brother here saved me."

Pointing to Paul George, who was standing beside him, Reggie credited his longtime friend with saving his career. It has been known for a while now that George was very influential in getting Reggie to the Clippers, but at that point the work was only just beginning. Since then, Reggie has led the Clippers to countless victories both in the regular season and deep in the playoffs. With a healthy roster returning next season, he projects to be a key piece once again.

With both Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum, the LA Clippers have shown an ability to revive the careers of impact veterans. With the culture and roster to compliment anyone who buys in, the Clippers have really become a desirable organization play for.

