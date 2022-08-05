Skip to main content
Reggie Jackson's Biggest Desire For 2022-23 Season Revealed

The biggest goal is health.

On paper, the obvious thing the Clippers should want this upcoming season is an NBA Championship. They're clearly a championship or bust team, but that's not one of the main things Reggie Jackson wants this season.

In an exclusive interview with Clutchpoint's Tomer Azarly, Jackson revealed his biggest desire for the upcoming season.

“We just gotta stay healthy," Jackson said. "Stay healthy, let time run it’s course, and we’ll see where we’re at at the end. I just want to have a great year where guys stay healthy. As long as we can do that, then I can live with the results."

If there's one thing the Clippers should want besides the obvious championship, it's very clearly health. No other team in the NBA went through what they did last season. The team didn't have Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, Paul George for most of the season, and even had other key pieces get injured throughout the year. Somehow, they found a way to be the 7th seed despite the plethora of injuries. Despite their perseverance, Paul George somehow contracted COVID-19 right before their biggest game of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. From top to bottom, it was truly just a year of unfortunate luck for the LA Clippers.

The biggest hope in the mind of the Clippers for this season is one simple word, health. With good health, good things will follow.

