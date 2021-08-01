Sports Illustrated home
Report: Clippers Competing With Heat, Warriors, and Pacers for Nicolas Batum

Chris Haynes reports that the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Indiana Pacers have interest in Nicolas Batum.
On Saturday evening, the Clippers completed step one of "running it back" when Serge Ibaka picked up his $9.7M player option to return to the Clippers. With Ibaka opting in, that left Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum as the remaining free agents the Clippers hoped to re-sign this off-season.

On Sunday afternoon, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Clippers hope to re-sign free agent forward Nicolas Batum, but the 13-year veteran is also receiving interest from the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Indiana Pacers. Batum was one of the most positive surprises for the Clippers last season, as he was able to regain top form after struggling in his final year with the Charlotte Hornets.

In 67 games for the Clippers last season, Batum averaged 8.1 PPG while shooting 40.4% from deep. His ability to switch defensively and make the right plays offensively, helped him take home the 3rd best plus/minus rating on the Clippers last season, right behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Re-signing Batum should certainly be a priority for the Clippers, as he became not only one of their most reliable players on the court, but a positive impact in the locker room as well. The Clippers will be able to offer Batum the full mid-level exception at $5.9M rather than just the veteran minimum deal.

