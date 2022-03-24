Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return After Play-In Tournament

Kawhi Leonard's injury rehab has maintained one constant, which is an open door. As the season winds down, and injured athletes across the league are being ruled out for the season, Kawhi Leonard has yet to join this group of players who have been shut down for the year. With each new update indicating positive progression, is it realistic to anticipate a Kawhi sighting this season? According to a new report from ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, that door still remains open.

"By all accounts, Leonard has been working hard and looks to be in good shape, but the Clippers will be extra cautious with their franchise star. If they make it out of the play-in tournament, however, and Paul George and Norman Powell also return, Leonard would just need clearance from the medical staff to play again. And that door has been left open," Youngmisuk reported.

What this report seems to indicate, is that Kawhi Leonard is relatively close to being ready for a return; however, that likely will not happen before the play-in tournament. Should the Clippers survive the play-in, and draw one of the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, or Golden State Warriors in round one, the door has reportedly been left open for Kawhi then returning.

If nothing else, the fact that Leonard has seemingly progressed to the point in his rehab where such a report would come out, is a good sign that he hasn't had any setbacks and is progressing well. Whether or not that means a return will indeed happen is yet to be seen, but this is yet another positive development in Kawhi Leonard's injury rehab.

