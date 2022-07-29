Skip to main content
Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Pre-Season Games

Kawhi continues to recover well from his ACL injury
As Kawhi Leonard progresses in his rehab, encouraging reports continue to emerge. From his trainer predicting the "best version" of Kawhi next season, to Lawrence Frank revealing the frequency in which the superstar forward is working out, fans have gotten continuous positive updates on Kawhi's injury status.

In a recent article, The Athletic's Law Murray provided another encouraging update, predicting that Kawhi will participate in pre-season games to shake off any rust that the year-long absence may have caused.

"Everyone who has been around Leonard this offseason, both with the team and outside the team, have suggested that Leonard is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery," Murray wrote. "I'd expect Leonard to play in multiple preseason games to help knock off the rust, which will be about 15 months after he underwent surgery in July 2021."

Confirming the previous reports surrounding Kawhi's current status, Murray added that he expects the superstar forward to play in multiple pre-season contests, which would certainly be a welcome sight. While the injury timeline would have suggested this to be a likely outcome, the lack of any setbacks continues to be the real reason for excitement.

Kawhi Leonard's work ethic was never going to be an issue, but ACL injuries are always complicated. As the offseason continues, each report about the superstar forward continues to indicate positive progress.

