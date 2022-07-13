Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has been recovering from a torn ACL for over one year now, having suffered the injury in last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals. Since then, the two-time Finals MVP has been working hard in his rehab, prompting President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank to describe his work ethic as "maniacal" in nature.

This comment from Lawrence Frank is not the only reason for optimism surrounding Kawhi's looming return, as his longtime trainer Clint Parks recently compared the superstar forward to Michael Jordan. Since that comparison from Parks, his confidence in Kawhi has seemingly only grown. In a Tweet on Tuesday evening, the trainer predicted the "best version" of Kawhi to take the floor next season:

Considering Kawhi Leonard's last live basketball came in a postseason where he was averaging 30 PPG on 57% from the field, an improved version of this would put the league in major trouble. While that may not be the level of play he hits the court with in his first few games back, there is seemingly a lot of reason to believe that the superstar forward will indeed regain form following his ACL surgery.

From Lawrence Frank to Clint Parks, there is a strong sense that Kawhi continues to look great in his rehab. While fans await his return to the court, these updates can add to the excitement that has already persisted for a while now.

Related Articles

Steve Ballmer Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

Report: Clippers Taking Flexible Approach to Final Roster Spot

Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference