NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

It is still unclear whether the All-Star will start against Denver.
Author:
Publish date:
It is still unclear whether the All-Star will start against Denver.

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been upgraded to a gametime decision for Thursday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, according to Clippers Head Coach Tryonn Lue.

Additionally, Marcus Morris Sr., who missed LA’s previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right calf contusion, will play.

George has been dealing with right foot soreness, which has kept him out for the Clippers’ last two games. LA went 1-1 in George’s absence, defeating the Bucks and losing to the Orlando Magic.

If George is healthy, he’ll be an excellent option for Lue to assign to either Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. His length and mobility make him a tough matchup for any opposing perimeter threat.

George would also likely be guarded for stretches by Denver’s newly acquired forward Aaron Gordon, whom the Nuggets received in a trade with the Magic on the day of the trade deadline. Gordon gives the Nuggets an athletic body on the wing to throw at larger scoring threats like George and Kawhi Leonard.

If George is a late scratch, look for Luke Kennard to once again start in his place. While Kennard is not nearly as dynamic as George, he gives the Clippers a shooting element and a bit of ball handling.

LA is still missing Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverley. Look for Reggie Jackson to once again play extended minutes.

LA-Denver tips off at 7 p.m. on TNT. 

Related Stories

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade from LA Clippers

LA Clippers Reportedly Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins

Marcus Morris Reacts to LA Clippers' Reported Interest in DeMarcus Cousins

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15510125_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Potentially Signing With Clippers

USATSI_15808194_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

USATSI_13944413_168384702_lowres
News

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade From LA Clippers

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket while defended by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Disappointing Loss to the Orlando Magic

USATSI_15562750
News

Report: LA Clippers Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins

USATSI_15822293_168384702_lowres
News

Rondo Has Been Practicing On Court With Clippers