LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

It is still unclear whether the All-Star will start against Denver.

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been upgraded to a gametime decision for Thursday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, according to Clippers Head Coach Tryonn Lue.

“Paul’s going to go through his pregame routine,” Lue said during his pregame interview. “Gametime decision.”

Additionally, Marcus Morris Sr., who missed LA’s previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right calf contusion, will play.

George has been dealing with right foot soreness, which has kept him out for the Clippers’ last two games. LA went 1-1 in George’s absence, defeating the Bucks and losing to the Orlando Magic.

If George is healthy, he’ll be an excellent option for Lue to assign to either Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. His length and mobility make him a tough matchup for any opposing perimeter threat.





George would also likely be guarded for stretches by Denver’s newly acquired forward Aaron Gordon, whom the Nuggets received in a trade with the Magic on the day of the trade deadline. Gordon gives the Nuggets an athletic body on the wing to throw at larger scoring threats like George and Kawhi Leonard.

If George is a late scratch, look for Luke Kennard to once again start in his place. While Kennard is not nearly as dynamic as George, he gives the Clippers a shooting element and a bit of ball handling.

LA is still missing Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverley. Look for Reggie Jackson to once again play extended minutes.

LA-Denver tips off at 7 p.m. on TNT.

