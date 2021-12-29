Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Report: LA Clippers Signing James Ennis to 10-Day Hardship Deal
    After short stint with the Brooklyn Nets, James Ennis is signing with the Clippers
    Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports

    The LA Clippers currently have eight players sidelined with either injuries or health and safety protocols, paving the way for a hardship exception deal. It was announced by The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Clippers would be signing forward James Ennis to a 10-day hardship exception deal. Ennis just finished one fo those deals with the Brooklyn Nets, appearing in two games for Brooklyn.

    Ennis played in 41 games for the Orlando Magic last season, averaging 8.4 PPG on 47.4% from the field and 43.3% from deep. For his career, Ennis is a capable 36% three-point shooter. On a depleted Clippers' roster, he will likely get an opportunity to play some rotation minutes on the team's upcoming road trip.

    The last game Ennis appeared in actually came against the Clippers, when he logged just over one minute of play in Brooklyn's win over LA on Monday night. He will now join a Clippers team that is looking to stay alive without their two best players in a tight Western Conference.

    The Clippers currently sit at an even 17-17, which is good for 6th in the Western Conference. Just one game separates seeds 5-10 in the West, so each game is vital for maintaining positioning. By bringing in Ennis, the Clippers will have another available wing while awaiting the return of several rotation players.

