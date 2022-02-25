Report: Steve Nash Kept Goran Dragic From Clippers and Bucks

Skip to main content
After making a splash at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets remained active in the buyout market. Adding veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Nets picked up the most sought after free agent in the buyout market. According to a recent report, Steve Nash deserves the credit for Brooklyn's midseason pick up.

After Dragic was dealt to the Spurs, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Dallas Mavericks were the expected favorites to sign him once he agreed to a buyout with San Antonio. Along with the report from Haynes, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls, were also potential suitors for Dragic.

On Friday afternoon, Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto said, "I was told by a source close to Dragic, 'If it wasn’t for Nash, Dragic would be either with the Bucks or Clippers. Nash’s impact on Goran’s decision couldn’t be overstated.'" Dragic and Nash were of course teammates on the Phoenix Suns, and their relationship was reportedly a key factor in bringing Dragic to Brooklyn.

With the Clippers being one of the teams mentioned in this latest report, it seems as if their interest in Dragic was legitimate. The team currently has a hole in the backup point guard position, and while Terance Mann has done well filling in, a player like Dragic would certainly help bolster that second unit.

More players are expected to hit the buyout market in the coming weeks, and it is realistic to anticipate the Clippers remaining active should someone of interest become available again.

