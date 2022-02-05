Report: Uncertainty Surrounds Paul George's Elbow Injury

During Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, TNT's Allie LaForce reported that Paul George would be getting an MRI on February 24th to reevaluate his torn UCL. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed that date postgame, continuously reiterating that "Hope is stronger than fear" in regards to the team's outlook on the status of their star forward. While Ty Lue emphasized his hope that this upcoming MRI will bring a positive update, he also understands how quickly things can change.

When George's injury was first announced on Christmas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that "The team will re-evaluate [George] in 3-4 weeks, they'll see if rest can get him on a pathway to recovery, but he's gonna be out certainly a significant period of time, and there's no real sense of when, or if, he'll be back this year." While this reevaluation has of course extended far beyond that initial 3-4 week period, and will not happen for another few weeks, Wojnarowski recently addressed his latest knowledge of the situation.

"This is an injury that they've hoped would heal with time. They pushed back some more testing into February, they'll see how it looks, how it's healed. Of course, you want, if you can, to avoid surgery. But again, there's still uncertainty," Woj said.

This latest update from Woj unfortunately did not contain any new information. The severity of Paul George's injury has always been tied to what the reevaluation revealed, and because that has yet to happen, no new information is available. Until February 24th, that will likely remain the case.

