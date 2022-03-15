Robert Covington Returning to Clippers on Monday

The LA Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded all season, but it looks like they're going to get a bit of help again.

Robert Covington has missed the last five games for the Clippers due to personal reasons, but according to head coach Ty Lue, he's going to rejoin the team on Monday. If Covington is going to rejoin the team on Monday, it's a fair assumption to believe that he will be available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

It would be nice for the Clippers to get Covington back for the sake of continuity, but it's beginning to feel like the team is locked into the 8th seed. With the Lakers continuing to lose, and the Timberwolves continuing to win, it doesn't seem likely that the Clippers will move from the 8th seed. Regardless, if the Clippers want to escape the play-in, they'll need all the help they can get.

Covington has been a fantastic addition to the Clippers, averaging 8.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, on 46/36/82 shooting. He's been the perfect compliment in allowing the Clippers to go small and can help with some very deadly lineups in the playoffs.

The shorthanded Clippers lost a heartbreaking game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which the referees missed a crucial call that could have prevented overtime. As such, the team is currently 36-35, with the Toronto Raptors waiting on Wednesday.

