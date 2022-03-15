Skip to main content
Robert Covington Returning to Clippers on Monday

Robert Covington Returning to Clippers on Monday

Covington missed the last five games due to personal reasons.

Covington missed the last five games due to personal reasons.

The LA Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded all season, but it looks like they're going to get a bit of help again.

Robert Covington has missed the last five games for the Clippers due to personal reasons, but according to head coach Ty Lue, he's going to rejoin the team on Monday. If Covington is going to rejoin the team on Monday, it's a fair assumption to believe that he will be available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

It would be nice for the Clippers to get Covington back for the sake of continuity, but it's beginning to feel like the team is locked into the 8th seed. With the Lakers continuing to lose, and the Timberwolves continuing to win, it doesn't seem likely that the Clippers will move from the 8th seed. Regardless, if the Clippers want to escape the play-in, they'll need all the help they can get.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Covington has been a fantastic addition to the Clippers, averaging 8.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, on 46/36/82 shooting. He's been the perfect compliment in allowing the Clippers to go small and can help with some very deadly lineups in the playoffs.

The shorthanded Clippers lost a heartbreaking game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which the referees missed a crucial call that could have prevented overtime. As such, the team is currently 36-35, with the Toronto Raptors waiting on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

kevin-durant-skip-bayless-tweet
News

Kevin Durant Releases Statement on NYC Mayor, Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
USATSI_17879171_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors vs Wizards Updated Injury Report

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
USATSI_10672044
News

Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17644418_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Says He Might Return This Season

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 13, 2022
1314881410
News

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022
GettyImages-1182799115-1
News

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

By Joey LinnMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Hints at Collaboration With Fred VanVleet

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 12, 2022
Cleveland+Cavaliers+v+Philadelphia+76ers+pxX-DDHUEvEx
News

Robert Covington Blasts Philly Fans, Defends Ben Simmons

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022