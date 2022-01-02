Robert Horry Doesn't Believe Milwaukee Bucks Deserved 2021 Championship

On a recent podcast episode, seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry discredited the Milwaukee Bucks and their 2021 title run. When asked about the possibility of any team winning consecutive titles, Horry said, "You might get a team to go back-to-back, but as far as three-peat, I doubt that. It might not even be any back-to-back teams, cause think about what the Lakers did. They win a championship; the next year, they got a whole different team. We know Milwaukee ain’t gonna go back to back, cause they shouldn’t have been there in the first place... They only won that because of a big toe."

Horry is of course referencing Kevin Durant's toe being on the line for what would have been a game-winning three-point basket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. While unfortunate for Brooklyn, that sent them to an overtime period where they were outplayed by the Bucks. If Horry wanted to make a better argument, he should point to the injuries that Kyrie Irving and James Harden suffered.

Without Kyrie Irving for the end of that series, and with James Harden clearly hobbled, injuries are ultimately what derailed Brooklyn's chances against the Bucks, not Durant's big toe. That being said, the Bucks played and beat the team that was in front of them, and went on to win two more series after that. To discredit what they did, especially considering the level Giannis reached, seems unnecessary.

Related Articles

James Harden Says Kyrie Irving Looked 'Elite' in Practice With Nets

Austin Rivers Fires Back At Warriors Announcers For Disrespectful Comments

Draymond Green Reveals What NBA Talks The Most Trash