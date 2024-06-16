Steph Curry Makes Massive James Harden Statement
During an episode of his Heat Check podcast, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry named his top-five players of this generation, and included two current LA Clippers players.
"Mine is kind of split like right on a changing of the guard," Curry said. "Because you could say Kobe and Tim Duncan in the first four years of my career, so I'm going to exclude that. I'm gonna go from basically 2009-2023 right now. LeBron, KD, Kawhi - I know, every time you do this you're going to miss somebody... Obviously, myself... I'm gonna say James [Harden]."
This is high praise from Curry, as not only has he battled both Leonard and Harden countless times in the regular season, but he has seen both players in the postseason as well. As Curry mentioned, there are a lot of players who could be worthy additions to this list, but it is hard to argue against the names listed here.
While there is a very talented group of young talent attempting to take over the NBA, the generation Curry is speaking about certainly still has some good years left in them. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden are all still stars in the NBA, as is Curry, which makes it very fun to see the battles between this group and the next generation.
