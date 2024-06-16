All Clippers

Steph Curry Makes Massive James Harden Statement

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke on the LA Clippers star

Joey Linn

Jan 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) meets with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) meets with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During an episode of his Heat Check podcast, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry named his top-five players of this generation, and included two current LA Clippers players.

"Mine is kind of split like right on a changing of the guard," Curry said. "Because you could say Kobe and Tim Duncan in the first four years of my career, so I'm going to exclude that. I'm gonna go from basically 2009-2023 right now. LeBron, KD, Kawhi - I know, every time you do this you're going to miss somebody... Obviously, myself... I'm gonna say James [Harden]."

This is high praise from Curry, as not only has he battled both Leonard and Harden countless times in the regular season, but he has seen both players in the postseason as well. As Curry mentioned, there are a lot of players who could be worthy additions to this list, but it is hard to argue against the names listed here.

While there is a very talented group of young talent attempting to take over the NBA, the generation Curry is speaking about certainly still has some good years left in them. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden are all still stars in the NBA, as is Curry, which makes it very fun to see the battles between this group and the next generation.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News