Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
During a recent appearance on his Underdog show, NBA legend Rasheed Wallace claimed his 2004 Detroit Pistons would have beaten the 2017 Golden State Warriors
“We would've beat the s–t out of them," Wallace said. "I'm gonna address that, because Draymond [Green] said this bulls–t the other day on him and Shaq's podcast. We would have beat the sh–t out of them because of the simple fact that they couldn't match up with us at any position. Steph is not a defender. He would've had to guard Rip. How many screens was Rip coming off? Or whoever they would’ve tried to put at point, they would have been too little for Chauncey... They're not used to the physicality. Draymond is too little... We have more guys with a greater skillset."
Green fired back at Wallace on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!"
These hypothetical debates are always interesting, because there is no way to know how such a matchup would have gone, but it's hard to imagine anyone defeating the 2017 Warriors.
