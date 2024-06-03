Inside The Warriors

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

This Golden State Warriors player spoke on Draymond Green

Joey Linn

Jan 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court next to forward Anthony Lamb (40), forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been heavily criticized for his actions the last few seasons, as many feel the four-time champion has significantly impacted the overall decline of his team. Still a very impactful player at this stage of his career, it is undeniable that Green's actions - from punching Jordan Poole to choking Rudy Gobert - have hurt his team.

While all of this is true, some have gone too far when it comes to Green, as the longtime Warriors icon is still a beloved teammate. During a recent interview with Sportsnet, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins got honest about this.

"Everybody paints him as a villain, but I don't see that," Wiggins said of Green. "There's been some stuff that happened in the game, but I feel like that's just being competitive. It's not like he's like, 'I'm getting mad, I'm gonna hit somebody.' It's just competitive. We're men. You get competitive, stuff happens. Draymond, he's a great leader, great teammate, great friend."

What is important to note, is that all of this can be true at the same time. Has Green hurt the Warriors with his actions the last few years? Absolutely. Is he still a beloved teammate, friend, and leader within the Warriors organization? Also yes. The latter is what Wiggins spoke on in his latest interview, and something that can get lost in the national media discourse.

