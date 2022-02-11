Steph Curry Selected by LeBron James in NBA All-Star Draft

For the second-straight season, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will suit up next to LeBron James in the NBA All-Star game after being selected with the third overall pick.

James, who served as the Western Conference’s representative and captain, opted to pick Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antentokounmpo first overall. Meanwhile Brooklyn Nets forward and former Warrior, Kevin Durant, also went with size, choosing Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid No. 2 overall.

Durant, who has been sidelined with an MCL sprain, will be replaced by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

For Curry, this will be his seventh All-Star game appearance. Over the course of those seven games, he’s averaged 18.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while playing 27 minutes.

As for the other Warriors slated to grace the All-Star game floor, Andrew Wiggins, who earned his first All-Star nod this season, was the final starter picked.

Draymond Green, who was supposed to play as a reserve has been sidelined with a back injury and will not play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday, Feb. 20. Rather, San Antonio Spurs forward Dejounte Murray will replace Golden State’s big-man.

Here are the full results of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft:

In another interesting twist, neither Curry or Warriors guard Klay Thompson will be competing in the 3-point contest. Curry won the event last season and will not defend his championship.

Related Articles

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For James Harden

Eric Bledsoe Reacts to Potentially Being Traded Again

Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade Him