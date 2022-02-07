Skip to main content
Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade him

Norman Powell just finished buying a house in Portland after signing a long-term deal.

No one in the NBA world expected Norman Powell to get traded to the LA Clippers, not even Powell himself.

After making his Clipper debut, Norman Powell revealed his candid thoughts about getting traded from Portland. 

"Honestly, no," Powell said. "When my agent call me, I didn't believe it."

Powell admitted that he didn't think he was an untouchable player in Portland, but he really didn't expect to get traded after signing a 5 year deal with the Blazers, he even recently bought a house in Portland.

"Some of the [Blazers] guys were talking [about trades]," Powell said. "I knew I wasn't untradeable, but just because I signed the long-term deal, 5 years, I bought a house out there like, "I'm gonna be here for a little bit.' I just got my furniture into the house. I definitely didn't expect to be traded."

Despite not expecting a trade to LA, Powell is all smiles about the situation. For Powell, he gets a chance to return home and play in the arena he grew up wishing to play in.

"It's a dream come true to be able to play here," Powell said. "It seems like it's bigger than basketball being able to come home... I'm just happy."

Powell unfortunately, didn't come up with a win in his Clipper debut, but he clearly showed himself to be one of their best players; he led the team with 28 points on 56% shooting.

The shorthanded Clippers received some much-needed help in Norman Powell and Robert Covington, but they're in the middle of an incredibly brutal schedule stretch. After starting the week facing the Bucks, the team now has to face the Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks twice, all on the road.

