Steph Curry Reacts to Russell Westbrook Hate

Russell Westbrook is the most scrutinized player in the NBA right now. It's gotten to a point where numerous NBA players are beginning to stand up in defense of Westbrook, including Steph Curry.

Curry had a candid conversation with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, where he talked about supporting Russell Westbrook.

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Stephen Curry told Yahoo Sports. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.”

The thing that's upset Curry the most, is how fans have been treating Russell Westbrook. The harassment, bullying, and death threats, are just too much for him to keep quiet about.

“The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support.”

The Russell Westbrook experiment in LA has been a disastrous failure, but it's not just his fault. It's LeBron's fault for wanting him, it's the Lakers front office's fault for signing players who can't play defense, and it's the ownership's fault for not giving Alex Caruso the money that he earned.

