Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors Struggles

The Golden State Warriors are just 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and now hold just a half-game lead over the 3rd-seed Memphis Grizzlies. It is no secret that Golden State has not been playing their best basketball, but what exactly is the issue? According to Steph Curry, it is a lack of consistency and focus.

When asked what has gone wrong for the Warriors recently, Curry said that "Really it's just consistency and focus and IQ, and just understanding how certain teams are trying to execute against us, and what we can do - mostly defensively what we can do to counter that."

Curry added that the lack of consistency is the primary issue. "We have a lot of different rotations and lineups and just trying to make adjustments on the fly, but we have to, like coach said, be more connected. Just be more in sync as a five-man unit whoever is out there. We realize how hard it is to win in this league, we say it a lot cuz we have guys who have been around and know what it takes. Nights like tonight where you just don't play a good brand of basketball defensively, to give yourself a chance to win on the road against a team that you allow to have life, you aren't gonna win a lot of games that way," Curry said.

The Warriors are still in sole possession of the 2-seed, and while the gap between them and Memphis has closed, Golden State controls their own destiny in terms of whether or not they finish top-2. Perhaps more important than seeding, is developing good habits and momentum entering the playoffs. The eventual return of Draymond Green will certainly help on all fronts, but while the Warriors await his return, Steph Curry has outlined what they must do better.

