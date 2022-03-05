Steph Curry Shares Heartfelt Message For Draymond Green

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are one of the most successful duos in NBA history. While often overshadowed by the Splash Brothers' prowess, and the dynasty years with Steph and KD, the Curry-Green connection has been a staple during Golden State's rise to greatness. Both before the dynasty, during its peak, and now in this rebranded era, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been pillars in The Bay. On Friday, March 4th, Steph shared a birthday message for his longtime teammate.

In a message posted to his Instagram story, Steph said, "Happy Bday my dog!!! Chapter 32!!!! Love you bro. Keep shining. Can't wait to have you back on the court bro." Steph and the Warriors have been without Draymond for a while now, as he has been sidelined with injury. After the Warriors' loss to Dallas on Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr said, "We desperately need Draymond."

Everything from the team's record to advanced stats confirm that they do indeed need Draymond, but when they will get him back is unclear. The Golden State Warriors are 28-6 (.832) when Draymond Green plays this season, which would be good enough for first-place in the Western Conference. Having gone just 15-14 in his absence, the Warriors are in danger of falling to 3rd, and perhaps even further.

While the team awaits Draymond's highly anticipated return, they will need to find ways to win games without him. A good place to start is in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Saturday night.

