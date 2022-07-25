Steve Ballmer Shuts Down Clippers-Lakers 'Little Brother' Narrative

Despite having a legitimate fanbase, the LA Clippers are often compared to the Los Angeles Lakers in a way that diminishes the perception of their following. While nobody realistically expects the Clippers to overtake the Lakers in popularity, the team has a passionate fanbase that is excited for what's being built.

With their brand new arena set to debut in 2024, the Clippers will have established another level of independence in just two more seasons. While the Lakers remain at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers will be moving into Inglewood's Intuit Dome, which projects to be the best basketball arena anywhere. During a tour of the Intuit Dome's construction site, which just saw its concrete frame completed, Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer shut down the "little brother" narrative that exists between the Clippers and Lakers.

"I think it's another statement that says, 'Hey look, we're nobody's little brother,'" Steve Ballmer told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk when asked about the Intuit Dome. "We're a real team. At the end of the day, we still gotta win games, we gotta win championships. If we can give that to Clipper Nation, and fulfill my responsibility as a steward, then I'll feel good."

Steve Ballmer continues to be all about winning, and all about the Clippers. Unlike ownership of the past, Ballmer is willing to do what it takes to construct a first-class organization both on and off the court.

