Terance Mann's Unexpected Reaction to GMs Naming Him a Breakout Star

Terance Mann was named a potential breakout star in a survey by NBA GMs, and his reaction wasn't something most wouldn't expect; Mann has a chip on his shoulder.

"You said GMs," Mann questioned. "The ones that didn't draft me? 48th pick? I don't care about that shit."

Terance Mann was drafted in the second round as the 48th pick, and that's something he clearly has a problem with. No one expected Terance Mann to score 39 points in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz, but he did. Mann defied expectations and has put NBA GMs on notice, but he doesn't care.

There may not have been any expectations for Mann going into his career, but there certainly are now. Those expectations aren't just for Terance Mann either, it goes for many players on the Clippers. Luke Kennard's massive $64 million contract begins this season, Nicolas Batum is no longer a "washed" player, and Reggie Jackson is getting paid $22 million. All of these players now have expectations on them to perform for the Clippers this season, especially if Kawhi Leonard will be missing for a majority of the season.

The LA Clippers start their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 21, and that'll begin the new journey for Terance Mann. One where he can be that breakout star.

