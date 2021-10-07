    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Terance Mann's Unexpected Reaction to GMs Naming Him a Breakout Star

    Terance Mann's Unexpected Reaction to GMs Naming Him a Breakout Star

    Terance Mann had some harsh words for GMs.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    Terance Mann had some harsh words for GMs.

    Terance Mann was named a potential breakout star in a survey by NBA GMs, and his reaction wasn't something most wouldn't expect; Mann has a chip on his shoulder.

    "You said GMs," Mann questioned. "The ones that didn't draft me? 48th pick? I don't care about that shit."

    Terance Mann was drafted in the second round as the 48th pick, and that's something he clearly has a problem with. No one expected Terance Mann to score 39 points in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz, but he did. Mann defied expectations and has put NBA GMs on notice, but he doesn't care.

    There may not have been any expectations for Mann going into his career, but there certainly are now. Those expectations aren't just for Terance Mann either, it goes for many players on the Clippers. Luke Kennard's massive $64 million contract begins this season, Nicolas Batum is no longer a "washed" player, and Reggie Jackson is getting paid $22 million. All of these players now have expectations on them to perform for the Clippers this season, especially if Kawhi Leonard will be missing for a majority of the season.

    The LA Clippers start their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 21, and that'll begin the new journey for Terance Mann. One where he can be that breakout star.

    Related Articles

    Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

    Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Small Forwards

    Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return

    USATSI_16904242_168384702_lowres
    News

    Terance Mann's Unexpected Reaction to GMs Naming Him a Breakout Star

    50 seconds ago
    usa_today_16904241.0
    News

    Sacramento Kings Defeat LA Clippers 113-98 in Pre-Season Matchup

    13 minutes ago
    90
    News

    Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

    15 hours ago
    merlin_165547617_4cfac187-77d9-4011-9009-a4e658b7f088-superJumbo
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Defender in NBA

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16770459_168384702_lowres
    News

    Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

    Oct 5, 2021
    hi-res-d939e8321b906df89a25596695ec2b79_crop_north
    News

    Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Small Forwards

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16893971_168384702_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return

    Oct 5, 2021
    1344870149.0
    News

    Clippers Defeat Nuggets 103-102 in Pre-Season Opener

    Oct 5, 2021