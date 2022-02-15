Skip to main content
Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

Ty Lue has a very specific way of facing the Warriors.

Ty Lue has a very specific way of facing the Warriors.

When Ty Lue faces the Golden State Warriors, he has one goal in mind - get the ball out of Steph Curry's hands.

The shorthanded LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors despite Steph Curry's insane first-quarter explosion. The point guard put up 33 points on 61% from the field and 8/13 from deep. His teammates didn't fare as well tonight, and that was exactly Ty Lue's game plan.

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot. We've got to make him work on both ends, try to get him in foul trouble... You've got to remember, in 2017 and 2018 we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is. That's what we had to do tonight."

Read More

Lue's gameplan of blitzing Steph Curry is one that he's executed for years. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't. In this season, the Clippers have had multiple close chances at defeating the Warriors despite trailing the series 1-2.

Many have debated whether or not Kevin Durant deserved the Finals MVP over Steph Curry in both 2017 and 2018, and Lue's statement added an extra wrinkle to the argument. As a result, Steph Curry has never won a Finals MVP despite being one of the greatest players of all time.

Klay Thompson Reacts to LeBron James Passing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in Total Points

Injury Report: Norman Powell Has Fractured Foot

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann Address Their Ongoing Beef

USATSI_10913746_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

40 seconds ago
fullsizeoutput_4355
News

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry 'The Most Dangerous Player In The League'

10 minutes ago
giannis-bucks-offseason
News

Updated Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful vs. Trail Blazers

8 hours ago
43WR2DKKPBDKNC3AUQ6BIHMSCE
News

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

11 hours ago
1236610967.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

11 hours ago
nba-photo-11
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to LeBron James Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Total Points

12 hours ago
1238254265.0
News

Injury Report: Norman Powell Has Fractured Foot

Feb 13, 2022
AP22042169799498
News

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann Address Their Ongoing Beef

Feb 13, 2022