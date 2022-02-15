Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

When Ty Lue faces the Golden State Warriors, he has one goal in mind - get the ball out of Steph Curry's hands.

The shorthanded LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors despite Steph Curry's insane first-quarter explosion. The point guard put up 33 points on 61% from the field and 8/13 from deep. His teammates didn't fare as well tonight, and that was exactly Ty Lue's game plan.

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot. We've got to make him work on both ends, try to get him in foul trouble... You've got to remember, in 2017 and 2018 we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is. That's what we had to do tonight."

Lue's gameplan of blitzing Steph Curry is one that he's executed for years. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't. In this season, the Clippers have had multiple close chances at defeating the Warriors despite trailing the series 1-2.

Many have debated whether or not Kevin Durant deserved the Finals MVP over Steph Curry in both 2017 and 2018, and Lue's statement added an extra wrinkle to the argument. As a result, Steph Curry has never won a Finals MVP despite being one of the greatest players of all time.

