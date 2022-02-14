Klay Thompson Reacts to LeBron James Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Total Points

While the Golden State Warriors picked up a big win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, LeBron made history. With his 21st point of the game, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most total points in NBA history, including both the regular season and playoffs.

After the game, Klay was asked about the feat from LeBron, and said, "That's unbelievable. I mean, Kareem, I kinda feel for him because he had to play four years of collegiate ball, but that doesn't take anything way from what LeBron did. That type of consistency and dedication to the game - only the greats have that in them, and he's obviously one of them. One of the best to ever do it. I don't know how much longer he has, maybe it's two years, three, but NBA fans should just appreciate him while we're watching such an amazing athlete."

Thompson and the Warriors have had several iconic battles with LeBron James over the years, meeting up with him four-straight years in the NBA Finals. The mutual respect between both sides is obviously prevalent, as both LeBron and those on the Warriors have been outspoken about the greatness of one another. While the Lakers and Warriors are on different ends of the Western Conference standings, the possibility of a first-round matchup still remains possible. If it were to happen, it would certainly be one of the most highly anticipated first-round matchups in recent history.

