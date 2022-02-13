Luka Doncic and Terance Mann Address Their Ongoing Beef

Luka Doncic vs. Terance Mann is one of the most random, yet most consistent beefs in the entire NBA. Dating back to the 2018-19 preseason, Mann and Doncic have gotten into it nearly every single time they've faced off. Whether the preseason, regular season, or postseason, those two have gone at it. In the Clippers' win over Luka and the Mavs on Saturday, it was no different.

Doncic and Mann were assessed double technical fouls during 4th quarter of Saturday's matchup, and when asked about that ruling after the game, Luka said that "The easiest thing for the refs to do is give double technicals, which I don't agree. When a guy is chirping to me the whole game, the first thing I say back and the refs give a double technical. I don't think I deserve that. If he's chirping the whole game, at some point I gotta say something. If somebody's talking to you, I think you would say the same thing."

For Mann, he took a much more low-key approach when asked about the rivalry between he and Luka Doncic. "It's between the lines, man. He's a competitor, he's a great player. We got the same agent, so it's nothing. It's between the lines. We go out there and we're competitive, we both want to win. It gets chippy at times, but that's just the love to try to win the game."

Mann added that neither he nor Doncic are going to back down from one another, emphasizing that the two of them are most concerned with winning the game, which the Clippers did in this one.

