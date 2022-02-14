Skip to main content
Injury Report: Norman Powell Has Fractured Foot

Injury Report: Norman Powell Has Fractured Foot

The LA Clippers announce that Norman Powell has fractured his foot

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The LA Clippers announce that Norman Powell has fractured his foot

Less than a week after his first game with the LA Clippers, Norman Powell has been sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left foot. A Clippers team that seeks to boast a trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell when fully healthy, will now have to get used to life without all three.

Powell has been off to a great start to his Clippers tenure, averaging 21 PPG in his three games since the trade. Powell has expressed his excitement and readiness to help carry the team while their two stars are sidelined, but he will now join them on the injured list.

The LA Clippers released a statement that read, "Clippers guard Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The treatment is non-surgical at this time and there is no timetable for his return."

Read More

The Clippers currently sit at 28-30, which is good for 8th in the Western Conference. It goes without saying, but if Leonard, George, and Powell are done for the season, seeding is completely irrelevant; however, if the Clippers can get even two of the three healthy for the playoffs, maintaining a top-8 seed would be essential.

A top-6 finish, which would avoid the play-in tournament, becomes increasingly unlikely with this recent news regarding Norman Powell; however, the Clippers have proven the ability to thrive when short handed all season.

Luka Doncic Reacts to First 50-Point Game

Report: Clippers, Mavericks, Bucks, Bulls Possible Destinations For Goran Dragic

Jerry West Reacts to Clippers Trading For Norman Powell

1238254265.0
News

Injury Report: Norman Powell Has Fractured Foot

37 seconds ago
AP22042169799498
News

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann Address Their Ongoing Beef

18 hours ago
News

Report: Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, Bulls, Nets, and Warriors Pursuing Goran Dragic

21 hours ago
kevin-durant-skip-bayless-tweet
News

Kevin Durant Gives Update on Injury

22 hours ago
USATSI_16988042_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Potential Record-Setting Night for LeBron James

23 hours ago
harden-durant
News

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on James Harden Trade

23 hours ago
USATSI_17659249_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Questionable Against Mavericks

Feb 11, 2022
Ben-Simmons-6
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Out, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Questionable

Feb 11, 2022