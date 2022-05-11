Skip to main content
Ty Lue's Coach of the Year Results Revealed

He didn't even place in the top 5

Ty Lue has been a tremendous coach in the NBA this year. Many fans and players, including LeBron James, had consistently talked about Lue being the best coach in the NBA. The Coach of the Year results were finally revealed, and it seems like those critics didn't seem to agree.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams won the NBA's Coach of the Year, in a very large landslide. He won with 458 points and the next coach Taylor Jenkins only had 270 points.

The order of coaches was revealed as: Monty Williams, Taylor Jenkins, Erik Spoelstra, Ime Udoka, J.B. Bickerstaff, and Ty Lue. Lue was ultimately voted 6th in Coach of the Year voting, without a single first-place vote. He had only one second-place vote, and six third-place votes. He ended up tying with Jason Kidd for both 6th and 7th place.

It's not shocking that Ty Lue didn't receive Coach of the Year, but it is very shocking he was tied for 7th place without receiving a single first-place vote. He received praise all season for how he carried an incredibly depleted Clippers team into the 7th seed, with many players who weren't even on his team echoing his praise. Regardless, the team ultimately didn't make it out of the play-in tournament.

The LA Clippers will be a team to watch if they're healthy during the 2022-23 NBA season.

