Ty Lue Compares Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been around some of the greatest players in NBA history. Having played with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, Lue had an opportunity to see those two up close. Then having coached LeBron James in Cleveland, including their 2016 NBA championship together, Lue had an opportunity to see his greatness as well. In a recent podcast appearance with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Lue revealed what makes these three the same.

"Just seeing Kobe first, and then I left there and went to Washington and played with Jordan when he was 40," Lue said. "Just seeing those two, and the way they worked, and how they grinded, and then, like you said, getting LeBron, those three guys, they all the same. Want to win, whatever it takes to win, but their work ethic — you come to the gym, you come in two hours early, and they already finished the workout. They sweating. They're done."

The GOAT debate often begins and ends with LeBron James and Michael Jordan, and while Lue did not get into that, he did detail the ways in which the game's greats all operate. This mentality is often just as important as their on-court ability, as it separates the good players from the great players. Having been around them all, Ty Lue recognizes this.

