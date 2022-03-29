Ty Lue Reveals Why Lakers Job Fell Through

Before hiring Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly close to making Ty Lue their next head coach. It ultimately fell through, and now a few seasons later some new details of those discussions have emerged. In a recent article from ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue shared his side of the story.

"The Lakers [saw it] more so as like [I'm just] coming to coach LeBron," Lue said. "No, I'm coming to win. I just didn't think I was treated fairly. And I wasn't just going to accept any offer just to get a job. I just thought I was better than that." Shaking the narrative that he was simply a product of LeBron James has not been easy for Ty Lue, but currently leading the LA Clippers to a play-in spot without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and without Paul George for most of the season, Lue has certainly overturned that inaccuracy.

With the Lakers in danger of missing even the play-in tournament, many believe they would be in a much better position had they offered Ty Lue what he was looking for, and ultimately made him their head coach. It ultimately fell through, and while the Lakers got another championship in the bubble, the two organizations are now in very different spots. Ty Lue and his ability to navigate diffucty is a big reason why.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return After Play-In Tournament

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback