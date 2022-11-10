Skip to main content
Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ty Lue knows the challenges of coaching Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also one of the most unique players in NBA history. With a skillset that can dominate at any position, James can be utilized in numerous different ways. Having coached him to a championship in 2016, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke on this unique challenge before Wednesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

When talking about the Lakers and their slow start, Lue said it's not uncommon for teams led by LeBron James to start slow when there's a new coach. When asked why that is the case, Lue detailed the unique challenge of coaching a player as versatile as LeBron.

"As a new coach, you gotta understand Lebron," Lue said. "He plays five positions. So, you know, just where he likes the ball on the floor, where he's comfortable at, how you want to use him on a night to night basis. It takes a long time to figure it out. He plays the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. So just trying to figure that out and how it goes well with your team, with a new system, with a new coach, it just takes some time."

Lue talked about his love for LeBron and everything he's done for him and his coaching career. While they may be on the opposite sides now, that love and admiration is still there.

