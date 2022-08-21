Skip to main content
Ty Lue Shares Thoughts on John Wall Signing

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue is excited to coach John Wall
The LA Clippers got their point guard this summer, adding five-time All-Star John Wall following his buyout with the Houston Rockets. While it is still unclear whether Wall will start or come off the bench, he projects to play a key role on a Clippers team with championship aspirations. In a recent exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Lue shared his thoughts on the signing.

“He’s just a great addition for us," Lue said of Wall. "I think a guy who can push the pace, get guys easy shots, get downhill, attack, get to the free throw line. I think him and Reggie complement each other a lot. Just both of them being able to do different things. When you get a guy who’s been a perennial All-Star, a max player, you get a chance to get a guy like that, you definitely have to do that. We’re excited about it.”

Lue added that "[John] is healthy, we’ve seen him play, playing five-on-five, individual workouts, he feels good. We just gotta do a good job of just making sure we’re taking care of his body and making sure we keep him healthy.”

While the Clippers do not expect John Wall to regain his All-Star form, the team will put him in a position where that is not necessary. Ty Lue has proven the ability in recent years to maximize his impact veterans, and there is significant reason to believe he will do that once again with John Wall.

