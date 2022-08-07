Update: Paul George Will Not Play in Drew League

During a recent Twitch stream, LA Clippers star Paul George announced that he would be appearing in the Drew League one of these upcoming weekends. While fans were understandably excited to see the All-Star forward play in that setting, they will have to wait for another time. Also while streaming video games, George announced on Saturday that he will not be making it to the Drew League this year:

Navigating his wedding, young children, youth camp, and offseason regimen, it seems as if there were too many prior commitment for George to compete at the Drew League this summer. While it is unfortunate that he will not make it out, the level of competition has remained high at the popular pro-am, with NBA stars pulling up nearly every weekend.

With a big season coming up, it is also possible that George opted to prioritize training with his teammates each weekend until training camp, as the group has already been seen working out together. Integrating John Wall into the team, and preparing to get Kawhi Leonard back, the Clippers have a lot of work to do before the season begins. While a trip to the Drew League would not have necessarily impeded any progress, it is another element to consider.

For fans who were excited to see George back on the court, it is a bit disappointing, but he and the Clippers will return to game action in just over two months.

