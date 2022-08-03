Skip to main content
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed

NBAE via Getty Images

The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fans across the league are understandably eager to see how Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall will look as a trio. Considering Kawhi missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, fans are just excited to see him alone back on the court. While sporadic pictures and videos have surfaced of Kawhi's rehab, a recent video gave a great look at one of the team's most recent practice sessions.

Captured by @austinjaustinj on Instagram, the Clippers could be seen running some simulated game action vs. their coaching staff at UCSB. In this video, Kawhi Leonard catches a pass in the corner, lets a few defenders fly by, and hits Reggie Jackson for the catch and shoot three:

While the Kawhi to Reggie connection is not unfamiliar to fans, John Wall could be seen celebrating underneath the basket. This is the first time that Wall and Leonard have been captured on the same floor as members of the Clippers, and photos from the practice session give an even better look:

From the pictures and videos captured by @austinjaustinj on Instagram, it seems as if most of the Clippers roster was up in Santa Barbara for this practice run. Training camp is not too far away, and the team is getting a head start on what projects to be a very exciting season.

