Updated Injury Report: Klay Thompson Playing vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to return against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous game with knee soreness. The Warriors have understandably been cautious with Klay and his workload since making his return to play this season, so it is certainly a good sign that his knee soreness did not extend into a multi-game absence.

While Klay is set to return, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala are all out. For the Mavericks, they will have almost their entire roster healthy, aside from Sterling Brown who will miss this game with a foot injury.

This should be a good contest against two of the best teams in the Western Conference. Both Luka Doncic and Steph Curry are two of the biggest stars in basketball, and will certainly draw a large audience for this nationally televised game. The Golden State Warriors are currently 34-13, which is good for 2nd in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks are 27-20, which is good for 5th in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have struggled a bit lately, paralleled with the struggles of Steph Curry; however, they still remain one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. For Dallas, they have dealt with injuries and health and safety protocols absences all season, but have been playing well since getting healthy.

Tip-off between these two teams is set for 7:00 PST.

