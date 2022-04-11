Updated Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder

After Ty Lue announced that Paul George, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris would rest the season finale at home vs. the OKC Thunder, the team announced that Reggie Jackson would join that group of players on the sidelines. The veteran point guard has led the team in total minutes played by a significant margin this season, and ranks 35th in the NBA in that category. It is a much deserved off night for Jackson, who has helped the Clippers lock up the Western Conference's 8th seed.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they will be without several players, as Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Derrick Favors, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome, Tre Mann, Mike Muscala, and Kenrich Williams will all miss this game. It is an inconsequential game for both sides, as neither team will be heavily impacted by the outcome; however, OKC may even prefer a loss for maximum lottery odds.

The Clippers will be traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in the first play-in game on Tuesday, also this will be one last opportunity for the team's depth to get some solid playing time while the veterans rest and recover for that big game. Ty Lue said he and the team are excited for Tuesday, as they look to secure the Western Conference's 7th seed and a date with the Memphis Grizzlies.

