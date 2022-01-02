Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Utah Jazz Head Coach Believes Draymond Green Deserves MVP Recognition
    Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder believes Golden State Warriors anchor Draymond Green belongs in MVP talks
    Few players outside of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have gotten national media hype surrounding the league MVP discussion, but Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder believes Draymond Green belongs in that discussion. Other players are certainly worthy of recognition, including guys like DeMar DeRozan, but few people have made an argument for Draymond before Snyder's recent comments.

    Warriors reporter Mark Haynes reported that Quin Snyder said of Draymond, "I think if you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he's someone to me... Maybe the numbers don't match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up... He just does it his way."

    Draymond Green is certainly a big reason why the Golden State Warriors currently sit atop the NBA, with his defense and playmaking being the stabilizing forces of what that team does. If an MVP award were to be given to someone on the Warriors, it would of course go to Steph Curry; however, Quin Snyder wants to make sure that Draymond gets his recognition.

    Having coached Rudy Gobert, coach Snyder has an appreciation for the value that a defensive anchor like Draymond Green provides. While Green and Gobert obviously have very different defensive skillsets, the two both serve as the defensive anchors of their respective teams.

    The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz at 6:00 PST on Saturday evening.

