Video: John Wall and Paul George Train with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors connection continues to grow with Rico Hines
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since pictures and reports emerged from one of the latest Rico Hines runs that included LA Clippers players Paul George and John Wall, fans had been eagerly awaiting the footage. These private runs have been well covered by talented videographers all summer long, and this run was no exception. 

While only so much can be inferred from practice runs in the summer, John Wall has looked incredible with each piece of footage that has been released. His burst looks elite, his playmaking remains incredible, and his catch and shoot three reflects the hard work he's put in.

Perhaps the most encouraging bit from this practice film was the chemistry between John Wall and Paul George. The two players have been friends for years, and have long desired to play with each other. Now with an opportunity to do that on a championship contender, the chemistry already looks incredible.

The two players led a practice squad that included rookies Jason Preston and Moussa Diabate, against a squad led by Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. It was high-level offseason basketball, which is what these players shoot for when training alongside other NBA stars. Rico Hines has gathered an elite collection of talent at his summer runs this year, and the coverage has been better than ever.

If these highlights are a preview of what is to come, Clippers fans should be excited.

