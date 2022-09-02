Skip to main content
Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Credit: LA Clippers

Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

LA Clippers players Paul George and Luke Kennard trained with Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This NBA offseason has produced an incredible amount of content from top-tier stars teaming up with one another for summer runs. These training sessions take place every year; however, the coverage is continuously getting better, with video and picture content hitting social media shortly after these workouts are completed.

In a recent workout session, LA Clippers players Paul George and Luke Kennard were seen running against Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There was an impressive collection of shot making from both sides, as to be expected. The film includes constant buckets from each player, despite some competitive defense at times.

The Clippers and Nets are two of the most intriguing teams in the NBA this year, as each side has their sights set on a championship. For the Clippers, they will look to acclimate John Wall with an established group that will be adding a healthy Kawhi Leonard back into the mix. For Brooklyn, they will be looking to put last year's disaster behind them, and silence the many critics who believe they have too many distractions to truly compete.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For now, stars from both teams are getting in work with one another as the season draws closer. The preseason will tip-off in less than a month, with the regular season beginning shortly after. It is almost that time of year, and clips like these can get fans excited for what's to come.

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players

nba-rumors--john-wall-could-sit-out-the-entire-upcoming-season-as-him-and-rockets-work-to-find-trade
News

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17857843_168390270_lowres
News

Analysts Believe Clippers Championship Favorites Over Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
gettyimages-1140165096-2048x2048
News

Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors

By Joey Linn
c8qevav4xcqzif7x251x
News

Video: John Wall and Paul George Train with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes

By Joey Linn
GettyImages-1232700318 (1)
News

Paul George Shares High Praise For Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn
john-wall-on-rested-lebron-james-you-dont-want-lebron-to-get-any-rest-we-already-know-you-cant-i-mean-thats-who-you-gotta-get-through-period
News

LeBron James Reacts to John Wall's Mental Health Message

By Joey Linn
1182799853.jpg.0
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

By Joey Linn
1389796014
News

Rate the Trade: Kenyon Martin Jr. to the LA Clippers

By Joey Linn