Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

This NBA offseason has produced an incredible amount of content from top-tier stars teaming up with one another for summer runs. These training sessions take place every year; however, the coverage is continuously getting better, with video and picture content hitting social media shortly after these workouts are completed.

In a recent workout session, LA Clippers players Paul George and Luke Kennard were seen running against Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There was an impressive collection of shot making from both sides, as to be expected. The film includes constant buckets from each player, despite some competitive defense at times.

The Clippers and Nets are two of the most intriguing teams in the NBA this year, as each side has their sights set on a championship. For the Clippers, they will look to acclimate John Wall with an established group that will be adding a healthy Kawhi Leonard back into the mix. For Brooklyn, they will be looking to put last year's disaster behind them, and silence the many critics who believe they have too many distractions to truly compete.

For now, stars from both teams are getting in work with one another as the season draws closer. The preseason will tip-off in less than a month, with the regular season beginning shortly after. It is almost that time of year, and clips like these can get fans excited for what's to come.

