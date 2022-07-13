Which NBA Stars Attended Paul George's Wedding?

LA Clippers star Paul George is getting married, and several of his NBA friends are in attendance. While the actual ceremony is just getting underway, the celebration has been ongoing for several days now, with multiple NBA stars making the trip to Italy for the occasion.

So far, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and others are amongst those who have documented their attendance on social media. While the list is likely larger, those players have either posted about the wedding themselves, or have appeared in posts from others.

Patrick Beverley, who was teammates with Paul George on the LA Clippers for two seasons, revealed during an Instagram live session that George was sending a boat to pick him up from his hotel before the wedding. Beverley showed love to both George and his former LA Clippers teammates when sharing his excitement to see them all again at the celebration.

The NBA is often described as a brotherhood, which is something that transcends the teams players are on. While not everyone that made the trip to Italy to celebrate Paul George is his current or even former teammate, they all have a relationship with him that goes beyond basketball. Perhaps the greatest example of this is Patrick Beverley, who seemingly despises his opponents on the floor, but frequently celebrates them after the final buzzer.

