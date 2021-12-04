Without Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Defeat Big-3 Lakers 119-115

After struggling mightily over their last several games, the LA Clippers finally got what they needed - a big win. Without Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers took down the Los Angeles Lakers, who started their big-3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. The Clippers did it with a collective effort.

Paul George did not have his best shooting night in this one, but his teammates picked him up. Marcus Morris led the team in scoring with 21 points on 7/12 from the field and 6/9 from deep. As great as Marcus was, including a bank-shot dagger three, Luke Kennard closed this game out. Kennard finished with 19 points on 7/10 shooting from the field and 5/8 from deep. Kennard scored 11 of his 19 in the 4th quarter, hitting all four of his shots' in that frame, including 3/3 from deep.

When asked postgame about Luke Kennard, Paul George said that "He provided offense for us to close the game out... Instant offense." That is exactly what Luke Kennard has provided all season long, and this game was no different.

Paul George said after the game that he twisted his ankle a bit, but he plans on icing it and getting ready for tomorrow's back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. While he has struggled with his shot and turnovers lately, the Clippers need him with everyone out.

When asked postgame about his team's performance, head coach Ty Lue said that "We controlled this game from start to finish." The Clippers quite literally did control the game from start to finish, maintaining their lead throughout. The Lakers got it close towards the end, but some big shots from Kennard and Morris closed the Lakers out.

With this win, the Clippers have jumped the Lakers in the standings and now lead them by a half game.

