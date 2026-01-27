Clippers Injury Report for Tuesday vs. Jazz: Kawhi Leonard Concern Continues

After winning 15 out of their last 18 games, the Los Angeles Clippers have climbed all the way up to tenth place in the Western Conference. While they still have a long way to go before feeling good about their postseason chances, the Clippers have an excellent chance to build some momentum as they head to Utah to take on the Jazz on Tuesday.

The Jazz have fallen off after a strong start to the season and are 13th in the West. The two teams have split the season series so far, but the Clippers have the momentum advantage going into Tuesday. Both teams, however, are dealing with an extensive injury list.

Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn Questionable vs. Jazz

In addition to the usual absences of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal, the Clippers continue to list Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. as out, despite both returning to practice last week. To make matters worse, Kris Dunn and Kawhi Leonard are questionable. Dunn is dealing with a right ankle sprain and Leonard with a left knee contusion, putting their status in jeopardy.

Leonard has been dealing with multiple ailments over the last few weeks. He first suffered an ankle sprain against the Knicks on January 7, but continued to play. On January 10, he suffered a knee contusion against the Pistons. He suited up in the following two games for the Clippers, but was limited to 30 minutes per game. He then proceeded to miss all three games of the team's East Coast road trip.

Despite being listed as questionable against the Lakers and the Nets last week, Leonard suited up and played around 25 minutes each game. Both games were blowouts, so how much Leonard would have played otherwise remains unclear. He is more likely to play than not once again, but it's safe to assume that he will be on some sort of minutes restriction once again.

For Dunn, this is the first injury concern of the season, as he is the only Clipper to play in all 45 games so far. The defensive stalwart didn't play in the second half of Sunday's game against Brooklyn, with Kobe Sanders taking his place in the starting lineup. If Dunn is to miss time, Sanders will likely get the nod to start.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they are facing an opponent with even bigger injury issues. Emerging star Keyonte George will be rested, Lauri Markkanen is questionable, and Jusuf Nurkic is doubtful due to illness. Georges Niang and Walker Kessler continue their extended absences with serious injuries. If Markkanen and Nurkic also miss Tuesday's game in addition to George, the Jazz will be severely limited, especially offensively, giving the Clippers a major advantage.

