Kawhi Leonard Concerned for Clippers Fan Who Promised to Eat Paper If Team Started Winning

The Clippers annihilated the Nets on Sunday night to win their 21st game of the season and draw closer to a .500 record. Los Angeles’s exceptionally poor start was a big storyline early in the year but the team has really turned it around since then. It’s mostly thanks to Kawhi Leonard playing like a superstar and consistent contributions from the rest of the rotation led by James Harden, who ranks fourth in the NBA in assists per game.

Last night’s victory was widely celebrated by the Clippers and their fanbase because it meant the team hit one other key milestone: they’ve gone 15-3 in their last 18 games. Why is that important? Because of a promise made by a fan back when the season appeared lost for Los Angeles.

On December 20 the Clippers were 6-21 heading into a game against the cross-town Lakers. While discussing the team’s prospects of salvaging the season, Robert Flom declared on X he would eat a piece of paper with his tweet printed on it if the Clippers went on a 15-3 winning stretch at any point for the rest of the year; Flom is a Clippers fan and the managing editor of 213Hoops, which provides in-depth Clippers coverage.

If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) December 21, 2025

Initially it was one of those statements that seemed destined to be lost to the sands of time, although it was a very funny declaration. Los Angeles had been so bad to start the year any chance of that sort of winning stretch seemed minuscule at best (hence why Flom was so confident in making the bet unprompted). But it started receiving attention once the Clippers began to win games. And then they started winning a lot of games. By the time Sunday rolled around everybody in the Clippers space was aware of the tweet, from coaches to players to the broadcast team. And they were very aware of what it meant if they won against Brooklyn.

Well, they did it. They won to go 15-3 in their last 18 games. Flom plans to make good on his promise, announcing he was going to print out and eat his tweet on Monday night on a livestream. But Leonard is concerned.

The superstar forward was asked about the whole situation after Sunday’s victory and expressed his consternation that a fan planned to eat paper, suggesting Flom find something healthier to eat.

“He better try to see if he can eat something else,” Leonard said. “I don’t know how healthy that is for you.”

Kawhi Leonard: “He better try to see if he can eat something else. I don’t know how healthy that is.” https://t.co/PJPZ0qFD2i pic.twitter.com/G2WeYWNtRA — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 26, 2026

Sports can be quite silly sometimes and the way everyone has embraced Flom’s promise is a great example of how fun that can be. Leonard weighed in above. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Flom has to eat it live on camera. A fan even printed out a giant version of his tweet to hold in the stands at Sunday night’s game. The team’s social media even labeled it the “Paper Bowl” with a hashtag to match.

A fun bit for this Clippers season that’s growing more fun by the day. Los Angeles has scooted up to 10th in the West and would qualify for the play-in tournament if the season ended today. It’s a long climb up to get out of the play-in, with the Clippers sitting five and a half games behind the Suns in 6th. But even this is a far rosier outlook than where the Clippers appeared to be headed when they dropped 15 of their first 20 games to kick off the season.

Best of luck to Flom with his successful (unsuccessful?) bet. The Clippers next travel to Utah for a game against the Jazz on Tuesday night.

