Clippers vs. Nets Injury Report: Latest on Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. & Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to keep their momentum going after beating the Lakers on Thursday for their 14th victory in their last 17 games. While they should feel good about their postseason chances after moving up to tenth place in the Western Conference, the Clippers are once again dealing with a Kawhi Leonard concern.

Leonard had missed the previous three games with a left knee contusion before returning against the Lakers and playing 26 minutes. After putting up 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his limited minutes, Leonard popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

On Saturday, Leonard missed practice due to illness and was listed on the injury report as questionable with a knee contusion and illness. He should be considered a game-time decision.

Kawhi Leonard Questionable, Jones Jr. and Bogdanovic Still Out

After Saturday's practice, head coach Ty Lue said that Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic were limited participants, per The Athletic's Law Murray. While it is a good sign that both players are nearing a return, they will both be sidelined against the Nets, per the team's injury report. Bogdanovic has been out since December 28 with a hamstring injury, and Jones has missed the previous ten games due to an ankle sprain.

Their next opportunity to return will be on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, but a return on Friday in Denver seems like a more likely target date.

The Clippers have been performing admirably despite being short-handed. James Harden has been carrying a massive load, averaging 36 minutes per game with a 33.5% usage rate. John Collins and Kris Dunn also have been playing extended minutes, while two-way players like Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller play an integral role off the bench. If Leonard is to miss Sunday's game, Sanders will likely take over as the starter.

The Nets, on the other hand, are dealing with an illness to rookie Nolan Traore and an ankle sprain to talented scorer Cam Thomas. Both players will miss Sunday's game, while versatile forward Noah Clowney is doubtful to suit up with back soreness. The Nets have lost nine of their last ten games and are now 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-31 record. The Clippers should be considered heavy favorites regardless of whether Leonard is active.

