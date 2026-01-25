Nets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

Two teams going in opposite directions face off on Sunday night to close out the eight-game slate in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games and are back in a play-in spot in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn has dropped four in a row and nine of its last 10, falling to just 12-31 in the 2025-26 season.

To make matters worse, the Nets are down three key rotation pieces on Sunday in Cam Thomas (out), Nolan Traore (out) and Noah Clowney (doubtful). That could make this a serious uphill battle, especially if Kawhi Leonard (questionable) plays in this matchup.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Nets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +8.5 (-108)

Clippers -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nets: +285

Clippers: -360

Total

210.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nets vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), YES Network

Nets record: 12-31

Clippers record: 20-24

Nets vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – doubtful

Cam Thomas – out

Chaney Johnson – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Nolan Traore – out

Clippers Injury Report

Chris Paul – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Bradley Beal – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Nets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-107)

In today’s best props for SI Betting , I shared why this is a great matchup for Kawhi – if he’s able to play:

If he plays on Sunday, Leonard is a great prop target against the Brooklyn Nets, who are dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Kawhi is 40.0 percent from 3-point range this season on a career-high 7.3 attempts per game. He’s also had six straight games with three or more made shots from beyond the arc, including his return from a knee injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

After multiple days off, I think Leonard will be able to play on Sunday, especially since he played just 25:56 in Thursday’s win.

Brooklyn’s defense has struggled all season defending the 3, and if Leonard is going to take seven or more shots from deep – which he’s done consistently this season – he’s a great bet. This month, he’s averaging 3.8 made 3s on 8.9 attempts per game.

Nets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I lean with the Clippers to win and cover in this game, as Leonard should be able to go after returning on Thursday against the Lakers.

Kawhi was on a minutes limit in that game, but he played well, dropping 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

The Nets are one of the worst road teams in the league, going 6-14 straight up and 9-10-1 against the spread as road dogs. Meanwhile, the Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season, moving to 12-9 at home.

Over their last 15 games, the Clippers are fifth in the NBA in net rating while the Nets are 29th.

With several key players already ruled out or doubtful for Brooklyn, I think this is a prime spot to back the Clippers on two days rest on Sunday.

Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.