Clippers Have a Long Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Clash on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers have climbed all the way up to 17-23 and are now tied with the Grizzlies for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Yet, they can't take their foot off the gas as they still have a long way to go before they can feel good about their postseason chances.

Unfortunately, they are dealing with significant injury concerns heading into Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. In addition to the expected absences of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and Derrick Jones Jr., the Clippers are still without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is sidelined with injury management.

To make matters worse, the Clippers have questionable tags on three more starters on their official injury report. Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and John Collins' availability will be determined closer to game time, leaving the Clippers potentially short-handed against the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, John Collins All Questionable vs. Raptors

Leonard has had a questionable tag ever since spraining his ankle in New York last week. He was able to suit up in all four games since then, but has been limited to 30 minutes in each of them. Barring an unexpected development, it's safe to assume that he will have a similar workload on Friday.

Collins was a last-minute scratch before Wednesday's win over the Wizards. He felt groin soreness during warmups and was ruled out for the game, his second missed game of the season. Kobe Sanders entered the starting lineup in his absence, and that should be the case if Collins misses his second straight game.

Zubac has been day-to-day with an ankle sprain after leaving Monday's win over Charlotte early, not playing the fourth quarter. Going into Wednesday, he was listed as questionable for the Wizards game and ended up sitting out. He should be considered a game-time decision. In his absence, Brook Lopez would start, and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser would be a part of the rotation.

The Clippers will be facing a similarly injury-ridden team on Friday. Toronto is missing RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Ja'Kobe Walter, who have already been ruled out. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley and backup center Sandro Mamukelashvili are questionable to play against the Clippers. The Raptors have won five of their last seven games and are only one game behind the No. 2 seed Celtics. They will be motivated to maintain their winning ways before they head off to a tough five-game Western Conference road trip.

