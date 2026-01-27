Clippers Trade Deadline Big Board: 8 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Los Angeles Clippers are unlikely to make a big splash before February 5. Now that they have turned their season around, the Clippers have little incentive to be aggressive at the trade deadline. What they will likely do instead is to make smaller changes to their rotation that wouldn't be too costly. Using a combination of Chris Paul, Kobe Brown, Bogdan Bogdanovic's expiring salary, and some draft capital, the Clippers can add a rotation player or two for the final stretch of the season.

There has been plenty of speculation about who some of these players may be. Out of all the names that have been connected to the Clippers at one point or another, let's evaluate the best fits.

1- Coby White

The 25-year-old combo guard is the ideal offensive weapon next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Not only can he take over as the lead initiator in bench units, but he can also fit seamlessly with the starters thanks to his shooting and off-ball ability.

White makes $12.9 million and is on an expiring contract. This could help lower his cost for the Clippers, but LA will have to give him a multi-year contract in the offseason. The Clippers want some cap space, but they may find it hard to sign a player as good as White in free agency, making the Bulls scorer an attractive option on the trade market. Assuming that it would only require one first-round pick, White is one of the best options for the Clippers.

2- Ben Mathurin

Mathurin is in a similar situation to White. The 23-year-old shooting guard will be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Pacers are not in a financial situation where they can afford to pay him. Instead, they will look to get assets back in return instead of letting him walk in free agency.

The Clippers will have to re-sign him, but he is young and has enough upside that it would be a worthy gamble. It's hard to imagine there will be too many better targets than Mathurin for a Bogdanovic plus a first-round pick type of package. He can create his own shot, get to the basket, and shoot, while being able to hold his own on the other end of the floor.

3- Immanuel Quickley

This is likely a bigger trade than the Clippers will be comfortable with. Quickley makes $32.5 million this season and is under contract for three more seasons for that amount. Not only does that take away LA's future cap flexibility, but it also requires the Clippers to trade one of John Collins or Derrick Jones Jr. to match salaries.

On paper, Quickley is a very good fit. He is a two-way player who can start next to Harden without taking anything off the table on either end of the floor. His contract and what it would take to acquire him, however, may not be too appealing for the Clippers.

4- Malik Monk

The Clippers want to offload Bogdanovic's contract, and the Kings want to get out of Monk's deal. Monk is younger and much better, but has two more years left on his deal. Sacramento doesn't want to pay Monk $20.2 next season, but the Clippers could be open to it because of his ideal fit.

LA struggles to score without Harden and Leonard, and doesn't have enough shooting around them, either. Monk fills both of those needs and would be easily acquirable with just Bogdanovic's expiring salary.

5- Anfernee Simons

On the court, Simons is a good fit. He is a great and versatile shooter with the ability to knock down catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble looks. He has been an improved defender under Joe Mazzulla in Boston, as well. The Celtics can't keep him around due to financial concerns once his contract expires in the offseason.

On the cap sheet, however, the trade is hard to pull off. Simons makes $27.6 million, and the Clippers are hard-capped at the first apron. They have to get very close to that salary to make a legal trade, which can only be done with the inclusion of John Collins or Derrick Jones Jr, which is probably a non-starter for the Clippers.

6- Collin Sexton

Sexton is a cheaper version of Anfernee Simons. The 27-year-old combo guard makes $18.9 million this season and will be a free agent this summer. With the emergence of Kon Knueppel and the start of a new era in Charlotte, Sexton has been marginalized, only playing 22.9 minutes per game. He has been good in those minutes, averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists on 49.2/38.0/87.3 shooting splits.

If the Hornets are willing to move on from him without a first-round pick, the Clippers should be seriously interested. Bogdanovic plus multiple second-round picks for Sexton is a trade the Clippers should be all over, but Charlotte may scoff at that return.

7- Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma has long been rumored to be a Clippers target over the years, but trading for him makes little sense. Even in his prime, Kuzma would have been a questionable fit on a playoff team. A 30-year-old Kuzma who makes $22.4 million certainly is.

The idea of Kuzma as a two-way forward with size who can do a little bit of everything is intriguing. But the reality of Kuzma has not been as good as the idea of him for years. His shooting and defense continue to be a problem, and considering that those are the two skills the Clippers need the most, it's hard to see the fit. Plus, Kuzma will make $20.3 million next season, eating valuable 2026-27 cap space for the Clippers.

8- DeMar DeRozan

Another horrendous on-court fit for the Clippers is DeMar DeRozan. LA was reportedly interested in trading for the former All-Star, but after the impressive turnaround, the trade chatter around DeRozan-to-Clippers has subsided, and for good reason.

The last thing the Clippers need is an aging scorer who is a defensive liability. DeRozan doesn't shoot or space the floor. He needs the ball in his hands to be effective. His athleticism has taken a few steps back, making him a tough fit defensively.

If DeRozan was making around the mid-level exception, he could be a decent sixth man. But, he makes $24.5 million this season, requiring the Clippers to trade John Collins for him, which would be a terrible idea.

Read More About the Los Angeles Clippers: