Clippers Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Assets, Cap Space, and Potential Moves

The February 5 trade deadline is right around the corner, and what the Los Angeles Clippers will do between now and then remains to be seen. After going 15-3 in their last 18 games, the Clippers are in a good spot to be in the playoff chase in the final two and a half months of the season. Lawrence Frank & Co. can either ride with this group and see what they are capable of or pursue aggressive upgrades to make sure they make the playoffs.

The next ten days will include non-stop trade rumors and transactions. Before the trade deadline storm starts, let's look at the Clippers' big picture.

What Is the Clippers' Salary Cap Situation?

The Clippers are currently hard-capped at the first apron after signing Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal to non-taxpayer mid-level exception last offseason. They are about $1.146 million under that hard cap, which makes it challenging for them to salary match in trades. They can't take back over $1.146 million more than they are sending out in any deal. A more likely trade would involve the Clippers trading away more salary than they get back.

How Many Draft Picks Can the Clippers Trade?

The Clippers don't have their 2026 and 2028 first-round picks. The Thunder have the right to swap their 2027 first-round pick with the Clippers, and the Sixers have the same right in 2029. The Steppien Rule prevents teams from not having first-round picks in back-to-back years. So, the earliest first-rounder the Clippers can trade is their own 2030 selection. The most draft capital they can include in a trade is their 2030 and 2032 unprotected first-round picks. They can add swap rights to their 2031 first-round pick as well.

The Clippers have two-second-round picks in 2026 and two more in 2031 and 2032, respectively. Those could be used in a smaller trade.

Do the Clippers Have a Roster Spot?

The Clippers currently have 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals. They technically have an open roster spot, but they can't sign another standard deal because they are hard-capped at the first apron. They will have to make a trade or two to clear cap room before they can sign anyone to a guaranteed contract.

Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, who are on two-way contracts and whose eligibility to play in NBA games will expire soon, will likely be signed to the newly opened roster spots.

Which Clippers Are on the Trade Block?

Chris Paul is the only Clipper known to be on the trade block. Kobe Brown is presumed to be a trade candidate, and Cam Christie, who has been in and out of the rotation this season, can also be moved before February 5.

John Collins has an expiring $26.5 million salary, but signs are pointing towards him re-signing and staying in LA. If the Clippers make a big move at the deadline, it will likely be using Bogdan Bogdanovic's $16 million expiring contract.

Who Is the Most Likely Clipper to Be Traded?

Chris Paul, followed by Kobe Brown and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

What Do the Clippers Need at the Trade Deadline?

As the oldest and slowest team in the league, the Clippers need to get younger and more dynamic. While their offense looks much improved over the last month, the defense still needs work. More intensity, physicality, and athleticism on the perimeter would be ideal. If that player can also hit shots and provide spacing around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers would be in a great situation in the second half of the season.

Who Are Some Potential Clippers' Trade Targets?

There have been recent reports about the Clippers' interest in three offense-first combo guards: Anfernee Simons, Coby White, and Collin Sexton. After the Clippers were off to a poor start, DeMar DeRozan was considered to be a prime trade target for LA. Those rumors have subsided after the Clippers' impressive turnaround.

The Clippers are unlikely to break the bank at the deadline, and they are not very interested in taking on long-term salary because of their free agency aspirations. They will try to acquire a shooter who is on an expiring deal or make a lower-tier move to reshuffle the back end of their rotation.

