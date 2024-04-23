2024 NBA Draft: Final Lottery Order Set, Tiebreakers Finalized
As the regular season recently came to a close, there were still several teams that finished with identical records, which meant those ties needed to be broken for draft positioning. Whether that was for lottery odds or for where specifically a team would pick in the later parts of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, those ties were broken on Monday afternoon.
In a release put out by the NBA, it was announced that the official random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2024 were conducted by NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey, and overseen by Marc Dieli, a partner from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.
There were two ties that needed to be broken as it related to the draft lottery, which have how been rectified.
- The Charlotte Hornets (21-61) won a tiebreaker with the Portland Trail Blazers.
- The Sacramento Kings (46-36) won a tiebreaker with the Golden State Warriors.
The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 12 on ESPN. Once that happens and the official order of the 2024 NBA Draft is set, the actual event will take place on June 26 (first round) and June 27 (second round).
Entering the lottery, here's the official odds and order:
Several of these selections (designated with numbers 1-4) may be conveyed to other teams depending on where the picks land on lottery night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.